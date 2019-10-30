Patiently Trust In God – Hymn

Author: William J. Henry

When I’ve preached God’s word with the Spirit’s pow’r,

And prayed that it reach some heart,

I will patiently trust in God alone—

I know He will do His part.

Refrain:

I’ll patiently trust in God,

Patiently wait on God,

I will patiently trust in God alone,

I know He will do His part.

When my pray’r ascends to the throne above,

And faith claims the vict’ry won,

I will patiently trust, though doubts assail,

And wait till the answer comes.

Though the storms of life should o’erwhelm my soul,

And trials are not a few,

I will patiently trust in God alone—

I know He will bring me through.

When the end shall come and my work is done,

The river of death I see,

Though its stormy waves like mountains rise,

I know He will comfort me.