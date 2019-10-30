Patiently Trust In God – Hymn

Author: William J. Henry
When I’ve preached God’s word with the Spirit’s pow’r,
And prayed that it reach some heart,
I will patiently trust in God alone—
I know He will do His part.
Refrain:
I’ll patiently trust in God,
Patiently wait on God,
I will patiently trust in God alone,
I know He will do His part.
When my pray’r ascends to the throne above,
And faith claims the vict’ry won,
I will patiently trust, though doubts assail,
And wait till the answer comes.
Though the storms of life should o’erwhelm my soul,
And trials are not a few,
I will patiently trust in God alone—
I know He will bring me through.
When the end shall come and my work is done,
The river of death I see,
Though its stormy waves like mountains rise,
I know He will comfort me.