Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife Is Dead

Ibidunni Ajayi Ighodalo, a popular Lagos businesswoman is dead.

Ibidunni was the wife of popular Lagos-based pastor and founder of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

She died of cardiac arrest at the age of 40.

A family member said the boss of Elizabeth R, a leading upscale event planning outfit, died Sunday morning, June 14, in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where she was handling a project.

Pastor And His Wife Brutally Murdered In Taraba Leaving Behind 8 Children

The deceased, who founded Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, supported couples having difficulty with bearing children.

In the last few years, Ibidun Ighodalo, the former Miss Lux has used her own life’s experience as the platform through which to extend a helping hand to those going through the same journey.

She was blessed with two lovely kids, Keke and Zenan. Ibidun floated the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation to bring succour to those who cannot afford the expensive pregnancy procedures.

US Senators Ask Trump to Deploy Special Envoy to Nigeria to End Killing Of Christians

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo and his adorable wife, Ibidun, in February 2020, marked their 13th wedding anniversary. The celebrated pastor did not pop champagne or allow self-seeking acolytes clink glasses in his honour. Rather, the couple marked the day quietly at a private dinner, with their two lovely kids, a boy and girl.

Her Instagram page has also being taken down.

Please pray for her family and ministry as they go through this trying time, amen.

Biography Of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

ISIS Militant Sent To Spy On Church Turns Follower Of Jesus: ‘I Hated Them But They Showed Me Love’