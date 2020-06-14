Biography Of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Is The Founder and Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos

Biography Intro: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is the founder and senior pastor of Trinity House, Water Corporation Road Off Ligali Ayorinde Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.

Name: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo – B. SC, FCA, FCTI, ANIM

Date Of Birth: April 6, 1961

Married To: Ibidun Ighodalo (died June 14, 2020)

Occupation: Pastor, Accountant,

Office Address: Trinity House, Water Corporation Road Off Ligali Ayorinde Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.

E.mail: [email protected]

Phone: +234.808.895.6162

Education: University of Ibadan (Accounting); University of Hull, England, 1982 (Economics and Accounting), Harvard Business School, 2011 (Business Certification Course)

Founder IGHODALO & CO IN 1987, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is an Associate, Nigerian Institute of Management (ANIM) (1992) and the American Institute of Management (1993).A 1981 graduate of Economics and Accounting from the University of Hull, U.K., Pastor Ighodalo trained and qualified as a professional with the firm of Price Waterhouse Coopers in 1986.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and his Wife Ibudin

He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (1994) and the Nigeria Institute of Taxation (2000). As former Managing Partner, Ighodalo & Co, he brings to the firm 20 years of experience in Auditing, Accounting, Taxation, Human Resources and Financial Advisory Services. Pastor Ighodalo has logged 19 years of experience in running a practice.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of TIMELESS Newspaper, THE CHRISTIAN NEWS and TIMELESS BUSINESS & LEADERSHIP QUARTERLY. He also sits on the board Twelve (12) nongovernmental organizations

He is a Partner at SIAO (a firm of Chartered Accountants and Management Consultants) and also Chairs Uni-Courage Web Media Ltd.

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo and his adorable wife, Ibidun, in February 2020, marked their 13th wedding anniversary. The celebrated pastor did not pop champagne or allow self-seeking acolytes clink glasses in his honour. Rather, the couple marked the day quietly at a private dinner, with their two lovely kids, a boy and girl.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and His Wife Is Blessed with two lovely kids

The celebration enabled the happy couple to reminisce about their love life. Ibidun, who is among the A-list of Nigerian Event Planners, was said to have been excited about the success of her marriage, which was consummated in 2007.

Ighodalo, an accomplished Chartered Accountant cum Pastor, is loved by many for his sermons. He commenced his professional career in 1982 at PricewaterhouseCoopers and later founded Ighodalo& Co., a professional public accounting firm in January 1987. It merged with three other firms in October 2004 to form SiAO, a professional accounting firm providing, audit, tax and advisory services.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife Ibidun died on Sunday June 14, 2020. She was said to have died of cardiac arrest, in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where she was handling a project.

