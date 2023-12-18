Pastor David Aigbona 2024 Prophecies

Founder and general overseer of David Aigbona Evangelistic Ministries, Pastor David Aigbona has released prophecies for the year 2024.

In his 2024 prophecies, the cleric said that 2024 will be a year of worldwide famine, but there will be provision for true Christians as God will prioritise those who are actively involved in the growth of His kingdom and reward born-agains’ faithfulness.

In a recent post tagged PROPHECY CONCERNING 2024 and shared on his Facebook page, the Lagos-based clergyman advised his listeners to allow wisdom and perseverance to guide them amidst the hardship.

He wrote;

“There would be worldwide famine. God will provide for His people with preference to those who are actively involved in the growth of His kingdom. These will flourish like a palm tree by the river. Though in the midst of a wilderness yet the dryness will not get to them. Prepare like Joseph did. Let wisdom and perseverance guide you.“

