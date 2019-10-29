Our God Is Love – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

Our God is love, the angels know

That Father dearly loves us so;

But, oh, the ransomed feel within,

The burning love we try to sing.

Refrain:

Yes, God is love, and, oh! how sweet!

His love in me is made complete;

I dwell in love, in God alone,

And share the bliss of heaven’s throne.

Our God is love, oh, praise His name!

I feel His love a burning flame;

How sweet to know He sets me free,

And perfects that concerning me!

Our God is love, oh, could I tell

The love that saved my soul from hell!

O Jesus, break the heart of stone,

And let Thy mighty love be known.

Our God is love that thought so dear,

Now sweeps away each doubt and fear;

I sweetly rest this soul of mine

Deep in the heart of love divine.

Our God is love, a boundless sea,

And, oh, the wondrous mystery!

His mighty billows o’er me roll,

And flood with rapture all my soul.