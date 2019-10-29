Open The Door For The Children – Hymn

Author: Mary A. Kidder

Open the door for the children,

Tenderly gather them in,

In from the highways and hedges,

In from the places of sin.

Some are so young and so helpless,

Some are so hungry and cold;

Open the door for the children,

Gather them into the fold.

Refrain:

Open the door,

Gather them in;

Open the door,

Gather them in.

Open the door for the children,

Tenderly gather them in,

In from the highways and hedges,

In from the places of sin.

Open the door for the children,

See, they are coming in throngs;

Bid them sit down to the banquet,

Teach them your beautiful songs.

Pray you the Father to bless them,

Pray you that grace may be giv’n,

Open the door for the children,

Theirs is the kingdom of heav’n.

Open the door for the children,

Take the dear lambs by the hand,

Point them to truth and to goodness,

Lead them to Canaan’s fair land.

Some are so young and so helpless,

Some are so hungry and cold;

Open the door for the children,

Gather them into the fold.