Only Trust In Jesus – Hymn

Author: Lotta B. White

Though the way be dark as night,

Soon will dawn the morning light;

Then your path will all be bright—

Only trust in Jesus.

Refrain:

Trust in Jesus, all the way,

Trust in Jesus, come what may;

Trust in Jesus, night and day—

Only trust in Jesus.

What though life has many a care,

Many burdens hard to bear,

Sorrows none but God can share—

Only trust in Jesus.

Cares and tears our portion here;

Christ the Savior’s always near

To dispel each doubt and fear—

Only trust in Jesus.

Grace sufficient will be ours:

’Twill not fail in sorrow’s hour,

For our Lord was giv’n all pow’r—

Only trust in Jesus.