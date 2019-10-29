Only Trust In Jesus – Hymn

Author: Lotta B. White
Though the way be dark as night,
Soon will dawn the morning light;
Then your path will all be bright—
Only trust in Jesus.
Refrain:
Trust in Jesus, all the way,
Trust in Jesus, come what may;
Trust in Jesus, night and day—
Only trust in Jesus.
What though life has many a care,
Many burdens hard to bear,
Sorrows none but God can share—
Only trust in Jesus.
Cares and tears our portion here;
Christ the Savior’s always near
To dispel each doubt and fear—
Only trust in Jesus.
Grace sufficient will be ours:
’Twill not fail in sorrow’s hour,
For our Lord was giv’n all pow’r—
Only trust in Jesus.