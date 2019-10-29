Only Thine – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner, pub.

I heard the dear Redeemer say,

In tones of love divine,

“I gave Myself, O man, for thee,

And wilt thou not be Mine?”

Refrain:

Only Thine, only Thine,

My life to Thee I give;

Only Thine, only Thine,

For Thee alone to live.

I see the Man of Sorrows bow

And die upon the cross;

’Twas all for me, O Lord, I know,

And all Thy love confess.

For me He rose and intercedes

Upon His Father’s throne;

And lo, His tender mercy pleads

To make me all His own.

And shall my poor divided heart

Cling to the world and Thee?

Nay, Lord, take all, and not a part—

All Thine I’ll ever be.

O Lord, I bow to reason’s claim,

Here on Thy altar lie

A sacrifice in Jesus’ name,

To all this world I die.