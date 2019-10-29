Only Remembered – Hymn

Author: Horatius Bonar

Fading away like the stars of the morning,

Losing their light in the glorious sun—

Thus would we pass from the earth and its toiling,

Only remembered by what we have done.

Refrain:

Only remembered, only remembered,

Only remembered by what we have done;

Thus would we pass from the earth and its toiling,

Only remembered by what we have done.

Shall we be missed though by others succeeded,

Reaping the fields we in springtime have sown?

No, for the sowers may pass from their labors,

Only remembered by what they have done.

Only the truth that in life we have spoken,

Only the seed that on earth we have sown;

These shall pass onward when we are forgotten,

Fruits of the harvest and what we have done.