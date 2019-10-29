Only Jesus – Hymn

Author: Daniel O. Teasley

Only Jesus, precious Jesus,

Can our every sorrow know;

He alone can truly help us

Through life’s journey here below.

Refrain:

Other friends may bless and comfort,

Speak a kind and cheering word;

But the balm to heal the heartache

Only Jesus can afford.

Only Jesus, precious Jesus,

When life’s thorns have pierced the heart,

Can relieve the wounded spirit,

Needful help and grace impart.

Only Jesus, precious Jesus,

When temptation’s billows roll,

Can command the angry tempest,

Strengthen, soothe the trembling soul.

Only Jesus, precious Jesus,

He alone in life and death,

Can support me and I’ll trust Him,

Till my life’s last fleeting breath.