Only Christ I Own – Hymn

Author: Daniel S. Warner

Who is my life but Christ alone?

I seek no joy beside;

His love and peace flow in my soul,

An everlasting tide.

Who is my hope but Christ in me,

The hope of glory bright?

No one but Jesus set me free,

He only is my light.

What is the church but Christ alone?

No other fold I need;

I live in Him, the living vine,

His word my only creed.

Who but the Savior died for me?

He only did atone

For all my sins upon the tree,

He drank the cup alone.

Who purchased me when lost in sin

But Christ, whose love I own?

O Lamb of God, my all is Thine,

I am no more my own.