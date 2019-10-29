Only A Step – Hymn

Author: Frances J. Crosby,

Only a step to Jesus!

Then why not take it now?

Come, and thy sin confessing,

To Him, thy Savior, bow.

Refrain:

Only a step, only a step,

Come, He waits for thee;

Come, and thy sin confessing,

Thou shalt receive a blessing;

Do not reject the mercy

He freely offers thee.

Only a step to Jesus!

Believe, and thou shalt live;

Lovingly now He’s waiting,

And ready to forgive.

Only a step to Jesus!

A step from sin to grace;

What has thy heart decided?

The moments fly apace.

Only a step to Jesus!

Oh, why not come and say,

“Gladly to Thee, my Savior,

I give myself away.”