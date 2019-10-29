Only A Step – Hymn

Author: Frances J. Crosby,
Only a step to Jesus!
Then why not take it now?
Come, and thy sin confessing,
To Him, thy Savior, bow.
Refrain:
Only a step, only a step,
Come, He waits for thee;
Come, and thy sin confessing,
Thou shalt receive a blessing;
Do not reject the mercy
He freely offers thee.
Only a step to Jesus!
Believe, and thou shalt live;
Lovingly now He’s waiting,
And ready to forgive.
Only a step to Jesus!
A step from sin to grace;
What has thy heart decided?
The moments fly apace.
Only a step to Jesus!
Oh, why not come and say,
“Gladly to Thee, my Savior,
I give myself away.”