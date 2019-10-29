Only A Sinner – Hymn

Author: James M. Gray

Naught have I gotten but what I received;

Grace hath bestowed it since I have believed;

Boasting excluded, pride I abase;

I’m only a sinner, saved by grace!

Refrain:

Only a sinner, saved by grace!

Only a sinner, saved by grace!

This is my story, to God be the glory—

I’m only a sinner, saved by grace!

Once I was foolish, and sin ruled my heart,

Causing my footsteps from God to depart;

Jesus hath found me, happy my case;

I now am a sinner, saved by grace!

Tears unavailing, no merit had I;

Mercy had saved me, or else I must die;

Sin had alarmed me fearing God’s face;

But now I’m a sinner saved by grace!

Suffer a sinner whose heart overflows,

Loving his Savior to tell what he knows;

Once more to tell it would I embrace—

I’m only a sinner saved by grace!