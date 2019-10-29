One Sweetly Solemn Thought – Hymn

Author: Phoebe Cary

One sweetly solemn thought

Comes to me o’er and o’er;

Nearer my home today am I

Than e’er I’ve been before.

Nearer my Father’s house,

Where many mansions be;

Nearer today, the great white throne,

Nearer the crystal sea.

Nearer the bound of life

Where burdens are laid down;

Nearer to leave the heavy cross,

Nearer to gain the crown.

But lying dark between,

Winding down through the night,

Is the deep and unknown stream

To be crossed ere we reach the light.

Father, perfect my trust!

Strengthen my pow’r of faith!

Nor let me stand, at last, alone

Upon the shore of death.

Be Thee near when my feet

Are slipping o’er the brink;

For it may be I’m nearer home,

Nearer now than I think.