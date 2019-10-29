One More Day’s Work For Jesus – Hymn

Author: Anna B. Warner

One more day’s work for Jesus,

One less of life for me!

But heav’n is nearer,

And Christ is dearer,

Than yesterday to me;

His love and light

Fill all my soul tonight.

Refrain:

One more day’s work for Jesus,

One more day’s work for Jesus,

One more day’s work for Jesus,

One less of life for me!

One more day’s work for Jesus:

How glorious is my King!

’Tis joy, not duty,

To speak His beauty;

My soul mounts on the wing

At the mere thought

How Christ my life has bought.

One more day’s work for Jesus!

How sweet the work has been

To tell the story,

To show the glory,

When Christ’s flock enter in!

How it did shine

In this poor heart of mine!

One more day’s work for Jesus!

Oh, yes, a weary day;

But heav’n shines clearer

And rest comes nearer

At each step of the way;

And Christ in all—

Before His face I fall.

Oh, blessed work for Jesus!

Oh, rest, at Jesus’ feet!

There toil seems pleasure,

My wants are treasure,

And pain for Him is sweet;

Lord, if I may,

I’ll serve another day.