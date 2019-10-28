Once For All – Hymn

Author: Philip P. Bliss

Free from the law, O happy condition,

Jesus has bled and there is remission,

Cursed by the law and bruised by the fall,

Grace hath redeemed us once for all.

Refrain:

Once for all, O sinner, receive it,

Once for all, O brother, believe it;

Cling to the cross, the burden will fall,

Christ hath redeemed us once for all.

Now we are free, there’s no condemnation,

Jesus provides a perfect salvation.

“Come unto Me,” O hear His sweet call,

Come, and He saves us once for all.

“Children of God,” O glorious calling,

Surely His grace will keep us from falling;

Passing from death to life at His call;

Blessed salvation once for all.