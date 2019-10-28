On To Victory – Hymn

Author: Elisha A. Hoffman, ca.

Christian, gird the armor on,

There’s a vict’ry to be won

For the Lord, for the Lord;

Take the helmet, sword, and shield,

Forth unto the battlefield

At His Word, at His Word.

Refrain:

On we’ll march to victory;

Jesus will our leader be,

Jesus will our leader be;

On we’ll march to victory,

To a final and a glorious victory.

Let His banner be unfurled,

Till it waves o’er all the world,

Sea to sea, shore to shore;

Till the nations all shall own

He is King, and He alone,

Evermore, evermore.

When the battle shall be done,

And the victory be won

Conflict past, conflict past;

In our happy home above,

We’ll receive a crown of love,

At the last, at the last.

That will be an hour of joy,

Praise shall then our tongues employ

More and more, more and more;

We shall stand before the King,

And the song of triumph sing

Evermore, evermore.