On The Mountain’s Top Appearing – Hymn

Author: Thomas Kelly

On the mountain’s top appearing,

Lo! the sacred herald stands,

Welcome news to Zion bearing,

Zion, long in hostile lands:

Mourning captive, God Himself shall loose thy bands;

Mourning captive, God Himself shall loose thy bands.

Has thy night been long and mournful?

Have thy friends unfaithful proved?

Have thy foes been proud and scornful,

By thy sighs and tears unmoved?

Cease thy mourning, Zion still is well beloved;

Cease thy mourning, Zion still is well beloved.

God, thy God, will now restore thee;

He Himself appears thy Friend;

All thy foes shall flee before thee;

Here their boasts and triumphs end:

Great deliv’rance Zion’s King will surely send;

Great deliv’rance Zion’s King will surely send.

Peace and joy shall now attend thee;

All thy warfare now is past;

God thy Savior will defend thee;

Victory is thine at last:

All thy conflicts end in everlasting rest;

All thy conflicts end in everlasting rest.