On That Same Night, Lord Jesus, When All Around Thee Joined – Hymn

Author: G.W Fraser
On that same night, Lord Jesus,
When all around Thee joined
To cast its darkest shadow
Across Thy holy mind,
We hear Thy voice, blest Savior,
“This do, remember me”,
With grateful hearts responding,
We do remember Thee.
We think of all the darkness
Which round Thy spirit pressed,
Of all those waves and billows,
Which rolled across Thy breast.
Oh, there Thy grace unbounded
And perfect love we see;
With joy and sorrow mingling,
We would remember Thee.
We know Thee now as risen,
The Firstborn from the dead;
We see Thee now ascended,
The Church’s glorious Head.
In Thee by grace accepted,
The heart and mind set free
To think of all Thy sorrow,
And thus remember Thee.
Till Thou shalt come in glory,
And call us hence away,
To rest in all the brightness
Of that unclouded day,
We show Thy death, Lord Jesus,
And here would seek to be
More to Thy death conformed,
While we remember Thee.
The depth of all Thy suffering
No heart could e’er conceive,
The cup of wrath o’erflowing
For us Thou didst receive;
And, oh, of God forsaken
On the accursed tree;
With grateful hearts, Lord Jesus,
We now remember Thee.