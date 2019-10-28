On Jordan’s Stormy Banks – Hymn

Author: Samuel Stennett

On Jordan’s stormy banks I stand and cast a wishful eye

To Canaan’s fair and happy land, Where my possessions lie.

I am bound for the promised land, I am bound for the promised land;

O who will come and go with me? I am bound for the promised land.

All o’er those wide extended plains shines one eternal day;

There God the son forever reigns and scatters night away.

No chilling wind nor pois’nous breath can reach that healthful shore

Sickness and sorrow, pain and death are felt and feared no more.

When shall I reach that happy place, and be forever blest?

When shall I see my Father’s face and in His bosom rest?