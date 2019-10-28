Old Time Power – Hymn

Author: Charles Hutchinson Gabriel

Lord, as of old, at Pentecost,

Thou didst Thy power display,

With cleansing, purifying flame,

Descend on us today.

Lord, send the old-time power, the Pentecostal power!

Thy floodgates of blessing, on us throw open wide!

Lord, send the old-time power, the Pentecostal power!

That sinners be converted and Thy Name glorified!

For mighty works for Thee, prepare

And strengthen every heart;

Come, take possession of Thine own,

And never more depart.

All self consume, all sin destroy!

With earnest zeal endue

Each waiting heart to work for Thee;

O Lord, our faith renew!

Speak, Lord! before Thy throne we wait,

Thy promise we believe,

And will not let Thee go until

The blessing we receive.