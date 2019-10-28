Old Fashioned Way, The – Hymn

Author: Civilla D. Martin
They call me old-fashioned because I believe
That the Bible is God’s holy Word,That Jesus, who lived among men long ago,
Is divine, and the Christ of God
Refrain:
My sin was old-fashioned,
My guilt was old-fashioned,
God’s love was old-fashioned,
I know;
And the way I was saved was the old-fashioned way,
Through the blood that makes whiter than snow.
Old-fashioned, because I believe and accept
Only what has been spoken from Heav’n;
Old-fashioned because at the cross I was saved,
At the cross had my sins forgiv’n.
Old-fashioned, because I am bound to do right,
To walk in the straight narrow way;Because I have given my whole life to God,
Old-fashioned because I pray
Old-fashioned, because I am looking above
To Jesus, my glorified Lord;
Because I believe He is coming again,
Fulfilling His holy Word