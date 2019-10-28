Old Fashioned Way, The – Hymn

Author: Civilla D. Martin

They call me old-fashioned because I believe

That the Bible is God’s holy Word,That Jesus, who lived among men long ago,

Is divine, and the Christ of God

Refrain:

My sin was old-fashioned,

My guilt was old-fashioned,

God’s love was old-fashioned,

I know;

And the way I was saved was the old-fashioned way,

Through the blood that makes whiter than snow.

Old-fashioned, because I believe and accept

Only what has been spoken from Heav’n;

Old-fashioned because at the cross I was saved,

At the cross had my sins forgiv’n.

Old-fashioned, because I am bound to do right,

To walk in the straight narrow way;Because I have given my whole life to God,

Old-fashioned because I pray

Old-fashioned, because I am looking above

To Jesus, my glorified Lord;

Because I believe He is coming again,

Fulfilling His holy Word