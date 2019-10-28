Old Account Was Settled, The – Hymn

Author: Frank M. Gra­ham

Verse

There was a time on earth, when in the book of Heav’n an old account was standing for sins yet unforgiv’n; My name was at the top, and many things below,I went unto the Keeper, and settled long ago.

Refrain

Long ago (down on my knees), long ago (I settled it all), Yes, the old account was settled long ago (Hallelujah!); And the record’s clear today, for He washed my sins away, when the old account was settled long ago.

Verse

The old account was large, and growing every day, for I was always sinning, and never tried to pay; But when I looked ahead, and saw such pain and woe,I said that I would settle, I settled long ago.

Refrain

Verse

When in that happy home, my Savior’s home above, I’ll sing redemption’s story, and praise Him for His love; I’ll not forget that book, with pages white as snow, because I came and settled, and settled long ago.

Refrain

Verse

O sinner, trust the Lord, be cleansed of all your sin, for thus He hath provided for you to enter in; And then if you should live a hundred years below, up there you’ll not regret it, you settled long ago.

Refrain