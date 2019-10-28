Oh, Write Thy Law – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor, pub.

Oh, write Thy wondrous law divine

Upon the tables of my heart,

That I may keep Thy statutes, Lord,

And never from Thy way depart.

Refrain:

Oh, may Thy perfect law of truth,

Through seasons’ change, by day and night,

Be light and life and strength to me,

My meditation, my delight.

Oh, write Thy law of holiness

In living characters of flame,

That by a life of purity

I may be worthy of Thy name.

Oh, write Thy law of tenderness

And of compassion in my breast,

Till heart and voice and hand reach out

To help the weary and distressed.

Oh, write Thy law, Thy law of love

Within me till my soul shall be,

By bonds no storm can ever break,

United to Thy flock and Thee.