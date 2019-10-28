Oh, Wonderful, Wonderful Word Of The Lord! – Hymn

Oh, wonderful, wonderful Word of the Lord!

True wisdom its pages unfold;

And though we may read them a thousand times o’er,

They never, no never, grow old!

Each line hath a treasure, each promise a pearl,

That all if they will may secure;

And we know that when time and the world pass away,

God’s Word shall forever endure.

Oh, wonderful, wonderful Word of the Lord!

The lamp that our Father above

So kindly has lighted to teach us the way

That leads to the arms of His love!

Its warnings, its counsels, are faithful and just;

Its judgments are perfect and pure;

And we know that when time and the world pass away,

God’s Word shall forever endure.

Oh, wonderful, wonderful Word of the Lord!

Our only salvation is there;

It carries conviction down deep in the heart,

And shows us ourselves as we are.

It tells of a Savior, and points to the cross,

Where pardon we now may secure;

For we know that when time and the world pass away,

God’s Word shall forever endure.

Oh, wonderful, wonderful Word of the Lord!

The hope of our friends in the past;

Its truth, where so firmly they anchored their trust,

Through ages eternal shall last.

Oh, wonderful, wonderful Word of the Lord!

Unchanging, abiding and sure;

For we know that when time and the world pass away,

God’s Word shall forever endure.