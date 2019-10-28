Oh, Why Not Tonight? – Hymn

Author: Elizabeth H. Reed,

Oh, do not let the Word depart,

And close thine eyes against the light;

Poor sinner, harden not your heart,

Be saved, oh, tonight.

Refrain:

Oh, why not tonight?

Oh, why not tonight?

Wilt thou be saved?

Then why not tonight?

Tomorrow’s sun may never rise

To bless thy long-deluded sight;

This is the time, oh, then be wise,

Be saved, oh, tonight.

Our Lord in pity lingers still,

And wilt thou thus His love requite?

Renounce at once thy stubborn will,

Be saved, oh, tonight.

Our blessed Lord refuses none

Who would to Him their souls unite;

Believe on Him, the work is done,

Be saved, oh, tonight.