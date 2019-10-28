Oh, Where Are Kings And Empires Now? – Hymn

Author: Arthur C. Coxe,

Oh, where are kings and empires now

Of old, that went and came?

But Lord, Thy Church is praying yet,

A thousand years the same.

We mark her goodly battlements

And her foundations strong;

We hear, within, the solemn voice

Of her unending song.

For not like kingdoms of the world

Thy holy Church, O God,

Though earthquake shocks are threat’ning her,

And tempests are abroad.

Unshaken as eternal hills,

Immovable she stands,

A mountain that shall fill the earth,

A house not made by hands.