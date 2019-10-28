Oh, Where Are Kings And Empires Now? – Hymn

Author: Arthur C. Coxe,
Oh, where are kings and empires now
Of old, that went and came?
But Lord, Thy Church is praying yet,
A thousand years the same.
We mark her goodly battlements
And her foundations strong;
We hear, within, the solemn voice
Of her unending song.
For not like kingdoms of the world
Thy holy Church, O God,
Though earthquake shocks are threat’ning her,
And tempests are abroad.
Unshaken as eternal hills,
Immovable she stands,
A mountain that shall fill the earth,
A house not made by hands.