Oh, What A Savior That He Died For Me! – Hymn

Oh, what a Savior that He died for me!

From condemnation He hath made me free;

He that believeth on the Son, saith He,

Hath everlasting life.

Verily, verily, I say unto you;

Verily, verily, message ever new!

He that believeth on the Son ’tis true!

Hath everlasting life!

All my iniquities on Him were laid,

All my indebtedness by Him was paid;

All who believe on Him, the Lord hath said,

Hath everlasting life.

Though poor and needy, I can trust my Lord;

Though weak and sinful I believe His Word;

O glad message! Every child of God

Hath everlasting life.

Though all unworthy, yet I will not doubt;

For him that cometh He will not cast out:

He that believeth, oh, the good news shout!

Hath everlasting life.