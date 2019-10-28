Oh, What A Savior That He Died For Me! – Hymn

Oh, what a Savior that He died for me!
From condemnation He hath made me free;
He that believeth on the Son, saith He,
Hath everlasting life.
Verily, verily, I say unto you;
Verily, verily, message ever new!
He that believeth on the Son ’tis true!
Hath everlasting life!
All my iniquities on Him were laid,
All my indebtedness by Him was paid;
All who believe on Him, the Lord hath said,
Hath everlasting life.
Though poor and needy, I can trust my Lord;
Though weak and sinful I believe His Word;
O glad message! Every child of God
Hath everlasting life.
Though all unworthy, yet I will not doubt;
For him that cometh He will not cast out:
He that believeth, oh, the good news shout!
Hath everlasting life.