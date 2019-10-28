Oh, Watch And Wait – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

Watch for the Master’s coming,

Oh, watch and wait;

Your lamp keep trimmed and burning,

Oh, watch and wait.

Refrain:

Oh, watch and wait,

Don’t be too late;

Watch for the Master’s coming,

Oh, watch and wait.

Watch for the Master’s coming,

He’s at the door;

Time now is fast declining,

’Twill soon be o’er.

Watch for the Master’s coming,

Oh, ready be;

Soon in the clouds appearing

Jesus we’ll see.

Watch and be ready, waiting

For Christ to come;

Let every soul be hast’ning

To gather home.