Oh, Watch And Wait – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren
Watch for the Master’s coming,
Oh, watch and wait;
Your lamp keep trimmed and burning,
Oh, watch and wait.
Refrain:
Oh, watch and wait,
Don’t be too late;
Watch for the Master’s coming,
Oh, watch and wait.
Watch for the Master’s coming,
He’s at the door;
Time now is fast declining,
’Twill soon be o’er.
Watch for the Master’s coming,
Oh, ready be;
Soon in the clouds appearing
Jesus we’ll see.
Watch and be ready, waiting
For Christ to come;
Let every soul be hast’ning
To gather home.