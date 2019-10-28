Oh, Take My Hand, Dear Father – Hymn

Author: Julie K. von Hausmann

Oh, take my hand, dear Father, and lead Thou me,

Till at my journey’s ending I dwell with Thee;

Alone I will not wander one single day,

So do Thou guide my footsteps on life’s rough way.

Oh, cover with Thy mercy my poor, weak heart,

Lest I in joy or sorrow from Thee depart;

Permit Thy child to linger here at Thy feet,

Thy goodness blindly trusting with faith complete.

Though oft Thy pow’r but faintly may stir my soul,

With Thee, my Light in darkness, I reach the goal;

Take then my hand, dear Father, and lead Thou me,

Till at my journey’s ending I dwell with Thee.