Oh, Revive Us By Thy Word – Hymn

Heav’nly Father, we Thy children,

Gathered round our risen Lord,

Lift our hearts in earnest pleading:

Oh, revive us by Thy Word!

Send refreshing, send refreshing,

From Thy presence, gracious Lord!

Send refreshing, send refreshing,

And revive us by Thy Word!

Gracious gales of heav’nly blessing

In Thy love to us afford;

Let us feel Thy Spirit’s presence,

Oh, revive us by Thy Word!

Weak and weary in the conflict,

“Wrestling not with flesh and blood,”

Help us, Lord, as faint we falter,

Oh, revive us by Thy Word!

With Thy strength, O Master, gird us;

Be our Guide, and be our Guard:

Fill us with Thy Holy Spirit;

Oh, revive us by Thy Word!