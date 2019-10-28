Oh, Let Us Sound The Praise – Hymn

Author: Isabel C. Byrum, pub.

Oh, let us sound the praise

Which unto God belongs;

Our voices high we’ll raise

In prayer and grateful songs;

Oh, praise the Lord in unity,

For none hath done such works as He!

The sun, the moon, the stars,

Though silent in the sky,

Are joining in our praise

With angel hosts on high;

Oh, let the heav’nly chorus ring

Sweet anthems to our Lord and King!

E’en in the stormy wind

An echo sweet and clear

Is saying, “Praise the Lord!

Oh, praise Him far and near!”

Come, people, come, both old and young,

And make our song the sweetest song.

Oh, praise our blessed Lord!

All saints of earth, sing praise!

Oh, praise Him for His love,

His wondrous works and ways!

Through all the earth the sound is sent,

His name alone is excellent.