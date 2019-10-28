Oh, For A Heart Whiter Than Snow – Hymn

Author: Eliza E. Hewitt, pub.
Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow,
Kept, ever kept ’neath the life-giving flow,
Cleansed from all passion, self-seeking and pride,
Washed in the fountain of Calvary’s tide.
Refrain:
Oh, for a heart whiter than snow!
Savior divine, to whom else shall I go?
Thou who didst die, loving me so,
Give me a heart that is whiter than snow!
Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow!
Calm in the peace that He loves to bestow;
Daily refreshed by the heavenly dews,
Ready for service whene’er He shall choose.
Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow!
With the pure flame of the Spirit aglow;
Filled with the love that is true and sincere,
Love that is able to banish all fear.
Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow!
Then in His grace and His knowledge to grow,
Growing like Him who my pattern shall be,
Till in His beauty my King I shall see.