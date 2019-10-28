O Thou Gentle Spirit – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren
Oh, what a joyful assurance
The gentle Spirit brings!
Oh, let us honor and rev’rence
His name above all kings.
Refrain:
O Thou gentle Spirit,
Pure, sweet angel dove;
Live in my heart, ever cheer it
With tender words of love.
Sweet is the peaceful emotion
That fills my inmost soul;
Blissful and heavenly token,
That Jesus makes me whole.
Tranquilly resting in Jesus,
For I am now His own;
Sweet is the promise that greets us,
“I’ll leave thee not alone.”
I will adore thee forever;
Oh, live and reign in me!
Jesus, my Savior and keeper,
Oh, help me trust in Thee.