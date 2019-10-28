O Thou Gentle Spirit – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

Oh, what a joyful assurance

The gentle Spirit brings!

Oh, let us honor and rev’rence

His name above all kings.

Refrain:

O Thou gentle Spirit,

Pure, sweet angel dove;

Live in my heart, ever cheer it

With tender words of love.

Sweet is the peaceful emotion

That fills my inmost soul;

Blissful and heavenly token,

That Jesus makes me whole.

Tranquilly resting in Jesus,

For I am now His own;

Sweet is the promise that greets us,

“I’ll leave thee not alone.”

I will adore thee forever;

Oh, live and reign in me!

Jesus, my Savior and keeper,

Oh, help me trust in Thee.