O Sweet Wonder – Hymn

Author: Garfield T. Haygood

Do you know Jesus,

Our Lord, and our Savior,

Jesus the Son of God?

Have you ever seen Him,

or shared of His favor?

Jesus the Son of God.

Refrain:

O sweet Wonder! O sweet Wonder!

Jesus the Son of God;

How I adore Thee!

How I love Thee!

Jesus the Son of God.

God gave Him, a ransom,

our souls to recover;

Jesus the Son of God.

His blood made us worthy

His Spirit to hover;

Jesus the Son of God.

O who would reject Him,

Despise or forsake Him,

Jesus the Son of God?

Of who ever sought Him,

And He would not take Him?

Jesus the Son of God.

If you will accept Him

and trust and believe Him,

Jesus the Son of God,

Your soul will exalt Him,

and never will leave Him;

Jesus the Son of God.

Then some day from heaven,

on clouds of bright glory,

Jesus the Son of God

Will come for His jewels,

Most precious and holy,

Jesus the Son of God.