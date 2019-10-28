O Spirit Of The Living God, In All The Fullness Of Thy Grace – Hymn

Author: J Montgomery

O Spirit of the living God,

in all the fullness of thy grace,

wherever human foot hath trod,

descend on our rebellious race.

Give tongues of fire and hearts of love

to preach the reconciling word;

give power and unction from above,

whene’er the joyful sound is heard.

Be darkness at thy coming light;

confusion, order in thy path;

souls without strength inspire with might,

bid mercy triumph over wrath.

O Spirit of the Lord, prepare

all the round earth its God to meet;

breathe thou abroad like morning air,

till hearts of stone begin to beat.

Baptize the nations; far and nigh

the triumph of the cross record;

the name of Jesus glorify,

till every kindred call him Lord.