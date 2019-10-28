O Master Let Me Walk With Thee – Hymn

Author: Washington Gladden

O Master, let me walk with Thee,

In lowly paths of service free;

Tell me Thy secret; help me bear

The strain of toil, the fret of care.

Help me the slow of heart to move

By some clear, winning word of love;

Teach me the wayward feet to stay,

And guide them in the homeward way.

Teach me Thy patience; still with Thee

In closer, dearer, company,

In work that keeps faith sweet and strong,

In trust that triumphs over wrong.

In hope that sends a shining ray

Far down the future’s broad’ning way,

In peace that only Thou canst give,

With Thee, O Master, let me live.