O Magnify The Lord With Me – Hymn

O magnify the Lord with me,

Ye people of His choice.

Let all to whom He lendeth breath

Now in His Name rejoice.

For love’s blest revelation,

For rest from condemnation,

For uttermost salvation,

To Him give thanks.

Refrain:

Let all the people praise Thee.

Let all the people praise Thee,

Let all the people praise Thy Name

Forever and forevermore.

O praise Him for His holiness,

His wisdom, and His grace;

Sing praises for His precious blood

Which ransomed all our race.

In tenderness He sought us;

From depths of sin He brought us;

The way of life then taught us.

To Him give thanks.

Had I a thousand tongues to sing,

The half could ne’er be told

Of love so rich, so full and free,

Of blessings manifold;

Of grace that faileth never,

Peace flowing as a river

From God, the glorious Giver.

To Him give thanks.