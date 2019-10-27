O Lord Most High, With All My Heart – Hymn

O Lord Most High, with all my heart

Your wondrous works I will proclaim;

I will be glad and give you thanks

And sing the praises of your name.

The Lord, the everlasting King,

Is seated on His judgment throne;

The righteous judge of all the world

Will make His perfect justice known.

Jehovah will a refuge prove,

A refuge strong for all oppressed,

A safe retreat, where weary souls

In troubled times may surely rest.

All they, O Lord, that know Your name

Their confidence in You will place,

For You have ne’er forsaken them

Who earnestly have sought your face.

Sing praises to the Lord Most High,

To Him who does in Zion dwel

Declare His mighty deeds ab)road,

His deeds among the nations tell.