O LORD, a few of thine

are gathered to Thy name;

May hearts o’erflow with joy divine

as we Thy promise claim.

We are, O Lord, Thine own,

The purchase of Thy blood;

By Thee we would approach the throne,

Confiding in our God.

In us the Spirit dwells,

The witness of God’s love;

Our hearts rejoice while

He reveals Thy glorious things above.