O Light Of Light, Shine In – Hymn

O Light of light, shine in!
Cast out this night of sin,
Create true day within:
O Light of light, shine in!
O Light, all light excelling,
Make my heart Thy dwelling;
O Joy, all grief dispelling,
To my poor heart come in!
O Joy of joys, come in!
End Thou this grief of sin,
Create calm peace within:
O Joy of joys, come in!
O Life of life, pour in!
Expel this death of sin,
Awake true life within:
O Life of life, pour in!
O Love of love, flow in!
This hateful root of sin
Deal with, renew, within:
O Love of love, flow in!
O Heaven of heavens, descend!
This cloudy curtain rend,
And all earth’s turmoil end:
O Heaven of heavens, descend!
My God and Lord, O come!
Of joys the Joy and Sum,
Make in this heart Thy home:
My God and Lord, O come!