O Light Of Light, Shine In – Hymn

O Light of light, shine in!

Cast out this night of sin,

Create true day within:

O Light of light, shine in!

O Light, all light excelling,

Make my heart Thy dwelling;

O Joy, all grief dispelling,

To my poor heart come in!

O Joy of joys, come in!

End Thou this grief of sin,

Create calm peace within:

O Joy of joys, come in!

O Life of life, pour in!

Expel this death of sin,

Awake true life within:

O Life of life, pour in!

O Love of love, flow in!

This hateful root of sin

Deal with, renew, within:

O Love of love, flow in!

O Heaven of heavens, descend!

This cloudy curtain rend,

And all earth’s turmoil end:

O Heaven of heavens, descend!

My God and Lord, O come!

Of joys the Joy and Sum,

Make in this heart Thy home:

My God and Lord, O come!