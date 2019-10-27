O Head Once Filled With Bruises – Hymn

Author: Paul Gerhardt

O Head once filled with bruises,

Oppressed with pain and scorn,

O’erwhelmed with sore abuses,

Mocked with a crown of thorn!

O Head to death once wounded

In shame upon the tree,

In glory now surrounded

With brightest majesty!

Thou Lord of all transcendent,

Thou life-creating Sun

To worlds on Thee dependent,

Yet bruised and spit upon!

O Lord! what Thee tormented

Was our sin’s heavy load;

We had the debt augmented,

Which Thou didst pay in blood.

We give Thee thanks unfeigned,

Lord Jesus, Friend in need!

For what Thy soul sustained

When Thou for us didst bleed;

Grant us to lean unshaken

Upon Thy faithfulness,

Until, to glory taken,

We see Thee face to face.