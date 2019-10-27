O Happy Day, That Fixed My Choice – Hymn

Author: Philip Doddridge

O happy day, that fixed my choice

On Thee, my Savior and my God!

Well may this glowing heart rejoice,

And tell its raptures all abroad.

Refrain:

Happy day, happy day, when Jesus washed my sins away!

He taught me how to watch and pray, and live rejoicing every day

Happy day, happy day, when Jesus washed my sins away.

‘Tis done: the great transaction’s done!

I am the Lord’s and He is mine;

He drew me, and I followed on;

Charmed to confess the voice divine.

Now rest, my long divided heart,

Fixed on this blissful center, rest.

Here have I found a nobler part;

Here heavenly pleasures fill my breast.

High heaven, that heard the solemn vow,

That vow renewed shall daily hear,

Till in life’s latest hour I bow

And bless in death a bond so dear.