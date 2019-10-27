O God Of Matchless Grace, We Sing Unto Thy Name – Hymn

Author: H K Burlingham

O GOD of matchless grace,

We sing unto Thy name;

We stand accepted in the place

That none but Christ could claim;

Our willing hearts have heard Thy voice,

And in Thy mercy we rejoice.

‘Tis meet that Thy delight

Should centre in the Son,

That Thou shouldst place us in Thy sight

In Him, Thy Holy One;

Thy perfect love has cast out fear;

Thy favour shines upon us here.

Eternal is our rest,

O Christ of God, in Thee;

Now of Thy peace, Thy joy, possessed,

We wait Thy face to see;

Now to the Father’s heart received,

We know in whom we have believed.

A sacrifice to God

in life or deatch are we

Then keep us ever, blessed Lord,

Thus set apart to thee

Bought with a price, we’re not our own

We died, we live to God alone