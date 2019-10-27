O God Of Love, O King Of Peace – Hymn

Author: Henry W. Baker

O God of love, O King of peace,

Make wars throughout the world to cease;

The wrath of sinful man restrain;

Give peace, O God, give peace again.

Remember, Lord, Thy works of old,

The wonders that our fathers told;

Remember not our sin’s dark stain,

Give peace, O God, give peace again.

Whom shall we trust but Thee, O Lord?

Where rest but on Thy faithful word?

None ever called on Thee in vain,

Give peace, O God, give peace again.

Where saints and angels dwell above,

All hearts are knit in holy love;

O bind us in that heavenly chain,

Give peace, O God, give peace again.