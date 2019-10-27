O For A Closer Walk With God – Hymn

Author: William Cowper

O for a closer walk with God,

A calm and heavenly frame,

A light to shine upon the road

That leads me to the Lamb!

Where is the blessedness I knew,

When first I saw the Lord?

Where is the soul refreshing view

Of Jesus and His Word?

Return, O holy Dove, return,

Sweet messenger of rest!

I hate the sins that made Thee mourn

And drove Thee from my breast.

The dearest idol I have known,

Whate’er that idol be

Help me to tear it from Thy throne,

And worship only Thee.

So shall my walk be close with God,

Calm and serene my frame;

So purer light shall mark the road

That leads me to the Lamb.