O Church Of God – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor,

The church of God one body is,

One Spirit dwells within;

And all her members are redeemed,

And triumph over sin.

Refrain:

O church of God! I love thy courts,

Thou mother of the free;

Thou blessed home of all the saved,

I dwell content in thee.

Divinely built, divinely ruled,

To God she doth submit;

His will her love, His truth her guide,

Her path is glory-lit.

God sets her members each in place,

According to His will—

Apostles, prophets, teachers, all,

His purpose to fulfill.

Salvation is her holy walls,

The cross her sign of pow’r;

Her captain is the mighty God,

Who guards her every hour.

Stand in thy beauty, church of God,

With righteousness arrayed;

Put on thy strength and face thy foes

With courage undismayed.