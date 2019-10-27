O Breath Of Life, Come Sweeping Thru Us – Hymn

Author: Bessie Porter Head

O Breath of life, come sweeping thru us,

Revive Thy church with life and pow’r;

O Breath of life, come, cleanse, renew us,

And fit Thy church to meet this hour.

O Wind of God, come bend us, break us,

Till humbly we confess our need;

Then in Thy tenderness remake us,

Revive, restore, for this we plead.

O Breath of love, come breathe within us,

Renewing thought and will and heart;

Come, Love of Christ, afresh to win us,

Revive Thy church in ev’ry part.

O Heart of Christ, once broken for us,

‘Tis there we find our strength and rest;

Our broken, contrite hearts now solace,

And let Thy waiting church be blest.

Revive us, Lord! Is zeal abating,

While harvest fields are vast and white?

Revive, us Lord, the world is waiting,

Equip Thy church to spread the light.