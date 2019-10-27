O Breath Of God, Breathe On Us Now – Hymn

Author: Alfred Vine
O breath of God, breathe on us now
And move within us while we pray
The Spring of our new life art Thou
The very light of our new day
O strangely art Thou with us, Lord
Neither in height nor depth to seek
In nearness shall Thy voice be heard
Spirit to spirit Thou dost speak
Christ is our Advocate on high
Thou art our Advocate within
O plead the truth, and make reply
To every argument of sin
But ah, this faithless heart of mine
The way I know, I know my Guide
Forgive me, O my Friend divine
That I so often turn aside
Be with me when no other friend
The mystery of my heart can share
And be Thou known, when fears transcend
By Thy best name of Comforter