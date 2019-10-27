O Breath Of God, Breathe On Us Now – Hymn

Author: Alfred Vine

O breath of God, breathe on us now

And move within us while we pray

The Spring of our new life art Thou

The very light of our new day

O strangely art Thou with us, Lord

Neither in height nor depth to seek

In nearness shall Thy voice be heard

Spirit to spirit Thou dost speak

Christ is our Advocate on high

Thou art our Advocate within

O plead the truth, and make reply

To every argument of sin

But ah, this faithless heart of mine

The way I know, I know my Guide

Forgive me, O my Friend divine

That I so often turn aside

Be with me when no other friend

The mystery of my heart can share

And be Thou known, when fears transcend

By Thy best name of Comforter