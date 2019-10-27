O Blessed Saviour, Is Thy Love So Great, So Full, So Free – Hymn

Author: Joseph Stennet

O Blessed Saviour, is Thy love

So great, so full, so free?

Fain would we have our thoughts, our hearts,

Our lives, engaged with Thee.

We love Thee for the glorious worth

Which in Thyself we see;

We love Thee for that shameful cross,

Endured so patiently.

No man of greater love can boast

Than for his friend to die;

Thou for Thine enemies wast slain;

What love with Thine can vie?

Though in the very form of God,

With heavenly glory crowned,

Thou didst a servant’s form assume,

Beset with sorrow round.

Thou wouldst like wretched man be made

In everything but sin,

That we as like Thee might become

As we unlike had been:

Like Thee in faith, in meekness, love,

In every beauteous grace;

From glory into glory changed,

Till we behold Thy face.

O Lord! we treasure in our souls

The memory of Thy love;

And ever shall Thy name to us

The sweetest odour prove.